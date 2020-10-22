Share:

ISLAMABAD-The project for a grade separation facility on 7th Avenue has been delayed further as a scheduled meeting of the Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) Development Working Party (DWP) has been cancelled.

A meeting of the Capital Development Authority Development Working Party CDA-DWP was scheduled to be held at CDA headquarter on Thursday but it was cancelled due to incomplete work.

The agenda of the meeting included four points: PC-I regarding grade separation facility at intersection of 7th Avenue with Khayban-e-Sohrwardi and the Srinagar Highway, PC-II regarding engagements of consultancy services for alignment and feasibility study of the Eastern Bypass, PC-I regarding construction of multi-purpose ground at Shakarparian phase II and the construction of additional rooms at 22 different educational institutions of the federal capital.

Sources informed that it was most likely that the CDA-DWP would approve the PC-I of the 7th Avenue Interchange as the matter has already been discussed while all stakeholders have also given a go ahead this time for the execution of the same project.

The aforementioned interchange would be built on Aabpara Chowk, connecting 7th Avenue to Kashmir Highway and Garden Avenue and preventing prolonged waits at traffic signals that citizens currently face.

Without the grade separation facility, chaotic traffic will continue at the intersection near Aabpara, particularly during rush hour.

The project for an interchange on 7th Avenue was announced in 2008 but has not yet begun.

However, the project remained stalled due to some security related objections upon the design of said project but now the same has been resolved amicably.

It was placed before a DWP meeting in November 2018 where it was decided that the project would be taken up again at the next meeting, however, nothing could be materialised so far.

Now, it was again included in the agenda of the DWP, but the meeting has been cancelled due to incomplete work on some agenda points and unavailability of the consultant of 7th Avenue.