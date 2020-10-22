Share:

ISLAMABAD-Drugs Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) on Wednesday issued license of first public-run bio-testing laboratory for testing of biological drugs in the country.

A notification issued by DRAP said that Pakistan Drug Testing and Research Centre (PDTRC), Lahore is hereby licensed to act as Bio Analytical Laboratory.

The license shall be subject to the conditions including that the license shall be valid for the period of the three years from the date of issue unless earlier suspended or cancelled. The license shall maintain the conditions of GCP and GLP and minimum safety standards shall be observed by the license. The license holder shall develop protocols or SOPs for the conduct of studies or trails and get formal approval from the DRAP.

The license holder shall maintain adequate arrangement for storage of the study material as per protocol of the study. President Pakistan Drugs Lawyers Forum (PDLF) Noor Mahar said that it would be first public sector laboratory qualifying World Health Organization (WHO) standards. He said that the purpose of establishing the lab in Sundar was that around 100 pharmaceutical companies were in this area and all will be facilitated with this lab.