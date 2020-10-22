Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Wednesday approved two technical supplementary grants for the Ministry of Defence for Rs.17 billion during the current financial year 2020-21.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has chaired the meeting of the ECC at the Cabinet Division. The ministry of Defence had asked the top economic decisions making body of the country, the ECC, to approve supplementary grants for the current fiscal year.

According to officials, the supplementary grant would be issued in three tranches. The supplementary grants are over and above the normal budget allocation.

The President of Pakistan had earlier approved the proposal of raising Army Component of Security Division (South) by enhancing manpower of Pak Army in a bid to cope with the challenges. Earlier, in last fiscal year, the ECC had approved Rs11.5 billion for the Special Security Division, (South), being deployed for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) security.

The ECC has also approved the request of the Ministry of Commerce for the inclusion of radiation apparatus in annex-B-1 of the Import Policy Order, 2020.

On the summary moved by the Ministry of Industries and Production for ensuring the supply of RLNG to fulfil the requirements of two fertilizer plants namely Agritech and Fatima Fertilizer for the Rabi Season 2020-21, ECC decided that the supply of RLNG shall continue till the end of November 2020. The three-member committee, which was constituted earlier by ECC, will prepare a proposal for the further operation of these plants after the said period and then bring it to the ECC for further decision.