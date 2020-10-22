Share:

LAHORE - Former Provincial Minister of Balochistan province Naseebullah Khan Marri and member provincial assembly of the Punjab Javed Akhtar Lund called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at the civil secretariat on Wednesday.

Talking on this occasion, the CM reiterated the development of Balochistan province is as important as that of Punjab adding that the Punjab government started several projects in Balochistan as a goodwill gesture.

Giving the details, the CM added technical college is being established in Kharan by the Punjab government while necessary facilities along-with transport are provided for college, Rescue 1122 centre and Bank of Punjab branch in Musakhel. The cardiology institute in DG Khan will provide better healthcare facilities to the patients of Balochistan province, he said.

He said the mausoleum of Mir Chakar Azam Rind in Okara was being restored and the South Punjab secretariat had also started working.

The rights of South Punjab are being returned to it and has started moving towards the journey of composite development, the CM added.

Naseebullah Marri stated Punjab seems much better than before and development is visible even in far-flung areas.

The passion of Usman Buzdar to jointly work for national development is praiseworthy, he added.

IJAZ CH AND EJAZ HUSSAIN MANHAIS CALLS ON CM PUNJAB

President PTI Central Punjab Ejaz Chaudhary and head of good governance committee Col (retired), Ejaz Hussain Manhais called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at the civil secretariat on Wednesday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

They strongly condemned hooliganism at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi. The CM regretted the sanctity of the last resting place of the father of the nation has been violated adding that no conscious person could ever think of doing so.

The whole nation is saddened as some elements are bent upon damaging the national interest for the sake of some temporal stakes, the CM remarked. He asserted there is no room for a specific agenda of people with some vested interest in the new Pakistan and regretted the opposition parties are bent upon tarnishing the journey towards a transparent Pakistan. PTI is the most popular political party and it values the office-bearers and they will be given their due right.

Ejaz Chaudhary strongly condemned the irreverence of the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam adding that a political party created the ruckus for personal benefit. The opposition has no agenda and it is also afraid of the transparent government of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.

CM grieved over Mehboob Hamdani’s demise

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of famous Na’at Khawan Mehboob Ahmed Hamdani. The Chief Minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family members and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strengthen to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity. He said that Mehboob Ahmed Hamdani has a unique style in Na’at Khawani.

Also, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in an explosion at Gulshan-e-Iqbal Karachi. He extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence to the bereaved family members of the deceased and prayed for the early recovery of the injured. Usman Buzdar said that all our sympathies are with the heirs of the deceased and the Punjab government equally shared the bereaved families.