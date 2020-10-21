Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Gymnastics Federation (PGF) Associate Secretary Faisal Fayyaz has said that he is taking drastic steps to improve standard of the game in Pakistan and is keen to take it to new heights. Faisal, who himself is a former national gymnastic champion, said that with all-out support from PGF high-ups especially its Secretary General Parvaiz Ahmad, he has recently not only represented Pakistan at international forums, but also engaged international gymnastic experts to deliver lectures to Pakistani players, who learnt a lot from these giants of the game. He also thanked Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and its secretary Ch Khalid Mehmood for their cooperation with the federation, which has started excelling at higher level. It is worth mentioning here that Faisal has organized the 1st National Online Gymnastics course, which was attended by more than 600 participants from across the country. Four world renowned gymnastic experts including Dr Gareth Irwin, Dr Haan Yaan So, Nedal Alyousefi and Lucas Gulnanzo delivered lectures in ‘International Webinar of Virtual Gymnastics Workshop (coaching and judging)’. For arranging series of international webinars and virtual courses in Pakistan, Faisal Fayyaz has been awarded with a certificate of appreciation for being the ‘key resource person’ in an international webinar series, and also the lifetime membership certificate. He termed it a great achievement and vowed to serve the country in the best possible manner. He said there is no dearth of talent in the country and if provided with proper training, grooming and facilities, they can win laurels for the country at international level.