SUKKUR - Deputy Commissioner (DC), Ghotki, Khalid Salim on Wednesday said foolproof security arrangements would be made to avert any untoward incident on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

He was chairing a meeting held here to review and finalise arrangements in this regard. Members of peace committee district Ghotki and others also attended the meeting.

On demand of the peace committee members, the DC assured that proper sanitation arrangements would be carried out on the routes of Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions while Sukkur Electric Power Supply Company (SEPCO) officials would be asked to avoid power load shedding on the day. He instructed assistant commissioners of all the tahseels of the district to hold meetings in their corresponding areas to finalise the arrangements.