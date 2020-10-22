Share:

ISLAMABAD - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan took immediate notice of incident of misbehaviour of a sub-inspector with a woman in E-11 Sector over a domestic matter, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday.

The capital city police chief has directed Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Waqar Uddin Syed to initiate a detailed inquiry into the whole matter and to submit his report with IG Office, he added. Earlier, Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Zone Sarfraz Ahmed Virk also placed Sub Inspector (SI) Malik Mumtaz on charges of misuse of authority and misbehaving with a woman on her cell phone. SP had shown SI the door following orders of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan, the spokesman said.

“There is no place for the cops in the police involved in denting the repute of police and misusing authority,” said IGP in a statement. He added all the citizens are highly respected and equal in the eyes of law and maltreatment, harassment and inappropriate action on part of cops with citizens would not be tolerated at any cost.

“I have ordered SP Saddar Zone to place SI Mumtaz Malik under suspension besides holding a departmental inquiry against him. DIG Operations will supervise the inquiry,” the IGP said. He said to care about self-respect of the citizens is one of the basic responsibilities of police.