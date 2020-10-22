Share:

Islamabad - City health authorities on Wednesday closed Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG) in sector I-10 after confirmation of two novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases there. The District Health Office (DHO) requested the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration for closure of school/college premises in the wake of two COVID-19 positive cases at IMCG I-10/4.

The notification issued said that it is advised to immediately close down the campus premises for a period till further intimation by the office of undersigned and conduct thorough dis-infection activities as per the guidelines issued by ministry of national Health Services Regulations and Coordination. Furthermore, COVID-19 testing of all the exposed staff/students must be performed and adherence to SOPs must be ensured. All close contacts of the cases must be quarantined.

The college in its message conveyed that “It is to inform the parents and students that the college will remain closed from October 22 to November 4, 2020 as per recommendations of District Health Officer, Islamabad.”