ISLAMABAD-Katy Perry and her fiancé Orlando Bloom have snapped up an exquisite compound in the wealthy enclave of Montecito, California for $14.2 million. The couple, who welcomed daughter Daisy Dove in August, purchased the stunning ocean view home from former Duracell and Chrysler CEO C. Robert Kidder, who owned the estate for over 20 years. The couple’s gated property consists of multiple structures sitting upon 8.9 acres of land and will be situated among Hollywood’s elite and even royalty with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and baby Archie, 17 months, as neighbors. The former royals bought a $14.7 million mansion in the secluded and leafy, gated estate outside Montecito, Southern California in June and joined an affluent town where homeowners include Ariana Grande, Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah Winfrey. Orlando and Katy will join the exclusive neighborhood, with their own sprawling property having its own gated compound, where visitors can access the gorgeous home through a long, oak tree-lined driveway that lands at the main house.