Share:

Peshawar - A meeting of the Public Private Partnership (PPP) committee on Swat Motorway Phase-II held here with the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair at Chief Minister House Peshawar on Wednesday.

The meeting agreed in principal to the proposed financial models for the construction of Swat Motorway Phase-II project and accorded approval to go ahead on Built Operate Transfer (BoT) model through public private partnership.

The 80km long Swat Motorway Phase-II Project from Chakdara Interchange to Fatehpur Madyan would have nine interchanges and eight main bridges on River Swat. The local population on both sides of the River Swat would be connected through the aforesaid interchanges and bridges.

The Chief Minister on the occasion directed the authorities concerned to fix realistic timelines for the ground breaking and subsequent completion of the flagship project of the provincial government and made it clear that the project should be completed within the stipulated time period.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimur Jhagra, Advisor to CM on Energy Hamayatullah Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, administrative secretaries of concerned department, Chief Executive Officer Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment & Trade and other relevant official attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed in details about the background of the project, its salient features, cost, technical studies, financial models and other related matters. The meeting thoroughly discussed the proposed financial models and implementation plan to materialize the project through Public Private Partnership on Build, Operate and Transfer Basis and approved to start the process.

The Chief Minister on the occasion said that he would also try to make this project a part of CPEC Portfolio. However, he said, the most suitable financial approach and model would be adopted for the execution of this important project.

“Keeping in view increasing volume of traffic on Swat Motorway Phase-I, it is very easy to predict that Phase-II of Swat Motorway Project is feasible in all respects that will not only provide high speed travelling facilities to the people but will also prove to be a milestone for the promotion of local and international tourism, agriculture and trade and economic activities.” He stressed the need to establish economic zone near the Swat Motorway and said the region would emerge as trade and economic hub in the coming future.

Earlier the forum was informed that the Swat Motorway Phase-II would initially consist of four lanes extendable to six lanes in future. Interchanges planed for the project include Chakdara Interchange, Shamozai Interchange, Barikot Interchange, Takhtaband Interchange, Kanju Interchange, Malam Jabba Interchange, Sher Palam Interchange, Matta-Khwazkhela Interchange and Madyan Interchange Fateh Pur.

Average distance amongst the interchanges is 10km and link highways would also be provided where needed.

The total estimated cost of the project is Rs.60.5 billion including cost of Rs.20.5 billion for land & resettlement and construction cost of Rs.37.2 billion. The meeting was also informed about the geotechnical and hydrological data of the project, environmental conditions of the project area, possible impacts of the project on socio-economic condition and section wise traffic volume on the corridor.