Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said that legislation to ameliorate hardships of the Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) and to support them to be the productive part of every socio-economic strata of the society would be chief objective of this ever First Parliamentary Committee on disabled persons in the history of the Parliament.

He expressed these views while chairing the 1st meeting of the Special Committee on Disable Persons in the Parliament house yesterday.

The speaker said that incumbent government is especially focusing for inclusion of the marginalised segments of society in mainstream. He remarked that PWDs have all capabilities and potential, and capitalizing these traits need encouragement and policy intervention by Parliamentarians. He constituted a sub-committee containing four members to finalise terms of reference of the committee in collaboration with welfare organisations serving for the cause of PWDs. He said that the special committee would be task-orientated and would follow the success stories of the Special Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture and Executive Committee of Parliamentary Friendship Group.

Appreciating services of welfare organisations which are serving in the cause of supporting PWDs, Speaker Asad Qaiser lauded achievements of Akhuwat Foundation for its welfare projects especially in Kasur and Sheikupura. He mentioned that technical assistance of these welfare organisations would be vital to bring legislation initiatives for the PWDs. The participants appreciated the speaker’s concern for the welfare and marginalised segments of society PWDs.

The meeting was attended by Members of National Assembly Ms.Zille Huma, Mrs.Farrukh, Ms.Saira Bano, Ms.Rubina Irfan, Mr.Ali Nawaz Shah, Mr.Aftab Jahangir, Ms Shaheen Naz Saifullah and representatives from Akhuwat Foundation, Sight Saver International, Khubaib Foundation, Special Task Exchange Programme also participated in the meeting.