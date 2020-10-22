Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator Rehman Malik on Wednesday appealed US President Donald Trump to take Pakistan out of FATF grey list.

In a series of statements on Twitter, he said: “I have appealed to US President Donald Trump to take Pakistan out of FATF grey list and Pakistan origin will vote for him to win.”

He said that he made second appeal to all Pakistanis living in US to launch an appeal campaign for the US President with signatures requesting him to take Pakistan out of FATF grey list.”

In another tweet, Senator Rehman Malik said: “FATF is holding its virtual plenary on October 21-22 and once again Pakistan’s case is going to be opposed by Indian lobby and it looks FATF is under ill motivated influence and will table some lame excuse to continue to keep Pakistan in the Grey List.” He urged that Pakistan government must mobilise friends to counter it.

He said: “Pakistan has fought war on terror of US and has made human loss and is this reward that Pakistan has been placed on Grey List of FATF. What a reward of our sacrifices.”

He said if President Donald Trump wanted Pakistan origin voters support then he must get Pakistan out of FATF grey list.