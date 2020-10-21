Share:

ISLAMABAD-System developed at MIT CSAIL aims to help linguists decipher languages that have been lost to history. Recent research suggests that most languages that have ever existed are no longer spoken. Dozens of these dead languages are also considered to be lost, or “undeciphered” — that is, we don’t know enough about their grammar, vocabulary, or syntax to be able to actually understand their texts. Lost languages are more than a mere academic curiosity; without them, we miss an entire body of knowledge about the people who spoke them.