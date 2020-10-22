Share:

PESHAWAR - Peshawar University Teachers Association (PUTA) on Wednesday held an annual Mushaira at the campus.

The event was attended by students, faculty members and heads of different departments as well as participants from Islamia College University, UET and KMCAU.

niversity of Engineering and Technology, Khyber Medical College and Agriculture University.

Pro-Vice Ch KMCAU

ancellor UoP Prof Dr Muhammad Abid, heads of departments and faculties were also among the participants. Around 12 noted Pashto poets recited their romance-laden poetic lines and garnered a thunderous applause from the Jam-packed Hall. A few student-poets also read out their poems.

Opening the event, Prof Dr Fazli Nasir, president of PUTA, said though Mushaira was a routine annual event but every year, it left the students with a new spirit and zeal to enrich their creative powers, helped them widen their scope of vision and enlarge their canvas to craft their own image of the world around them.

Zafar Khan Zafar, a popular Pashto poet, as usual recited his hilarious Haikus and stole the show.