Share:

Pakistan on Thursday has reported 10 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 325,480. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,702.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 736 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 142,641 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 102,107 in Punjab, 38,810 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 18,438 in Islamabad, 15,738 in Balochistan, 3,639 in Azad Kashmir and 4,107 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,590 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,323 in Punjab, 1,266 in KP, 148 in Balochistan, 201 in Islamabad, 90 in GB and 84 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 4,177,270 coronavirus tests and 28,534 in last 24 hours. 309,136 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 591 patients are in critical condition.