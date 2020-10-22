Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari has said that Pakistan is fully committed to the development of Kuwait and would provide skilled workforce in multiple sectors, aligned with its Vision 2035. While addressing the healthcare professionals in Islamabad today (Wednesday) who are scheduled to leave for Kuwait tomorrow, he said Kuwait has planned to hire the services of over 1,000 Pakistani healthcare professionals including doctors, paramedics and nurses. Zulfikar Bukhari said the government’s prime focus is to export skilled manpower to the member states of Gulf Cooperation Council along with the European countries.