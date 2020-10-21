Share:

Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, Pakistan’s premier hospital presents a shabby look nowadays. In short, it has become old and needs to be overhauled at the earliest. It is overburdened due to a large number of patients. Although doctors and medics do their best to serve patients, they lack resources very badly. In addition to this, they as well patients, who are in the thousands on a daily basis, face tremendous problems due to no availability of any bank here at PIMS.

Is it not strange that PIMS has no ATM as well? Through this letter, concerned authorities are requested to look into this matter at the earliest. PIMS should be given its due right to represent the country as its name suggests.

SYED MUZAMMIL HUSSAIN,

Islamabad.