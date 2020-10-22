Share:

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has directed the senior ministers of Punjab to fight the war of country and state’s narrative on front foot.

The premier has urged the provincial ministers to break their silence and raise voice against corruption.

PM Imran further lauded Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan for promoting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) mandate in a better way.

It is to be mentioned here that provincial ministers for Housing, Urban Development and Public Engineering Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed, Health Dr Yasmin Rashid and Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat attended the meeting.

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, ministers for School Education Murad Raas, Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun and Labour and Human Resources Minister Ansar Majeed Niazi also met with the PM.