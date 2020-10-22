Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said Pakistan is heading in the right direction as country’s current account balance recorded a surplus of $73million.

“Great news for Pakistan. We are headed in the right direction finally. Current Account was in surplus of $73 million during September, bringing the surplus for 1st qtr to $792 million compared to a deficit of $1,492 million during the same time last year. Exports grew 29pc and remittances grew 9pc over previous month,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Twitter.

This statement of prime minister comes amid strong criticism from opposition parties over rising inflation and unemployment in the country. The Pakistan Democratic Movement has announced countrywide protests against the government, demanding Prime Minister Khan to step down over bad governance poor economic policies.

The surplus came on the back of an upward trend in remittances and month-on-month increase in exports during September, according to the central bank.

Current account surplus in the month of September clocked in at $73m, down 65.4pc from $211m in August, mainly on account of the widening trade deficit during the month under review. The SBP said in September, the current account posted a surplus for a third consecutive month in a row.

As the public participation at Pakistan Citizen Portal crossed three million mark, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday urged the people to use the forum for effective resolution of their complaints.

Priti Patel is “duty bound” to deport Nawaz Sharif, the former Pakistan prime minister, to serve his jail sentence for corruption, his successor’s government has told the UK home secretary in a letter.

The fallen ruler has been residing in London for nearly a year after being temporarily released from prison in Pakistan and given permission to leave the country for an eight-week trip for medical treatment.

The demand from Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan, follows a pledge of tough treatment for foreign criminals under new post-Brexit immigration rules by Ms Patel, a member of the UK’s Conservative government, the report said.

PM Adviser on Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar in a letter wrote to Ms Patel on October 5 said, “Mr Sharif” has been responsible for pillaging the state and I trust that you will be supportive of our efforts to bring those responsible for corruption to account.”

After the Panama Papers revealed hidden assets belonging to Mr Sharif’s family, he resigned as prime minister in 2017. The following year a Pakistan court sentenced him to seven years’ imprisonment for corruption. In November 2019 he flew to London after the Pakistan authorities granted him leave to travel abroad for eight weeks to seek treatment for various conditions.

He sought an extension of his temporary release but the Pakistan authorities refused on the grounds that he had offered inadequate medical evidence and ordered Mr Sharif to return home.

The letter to Ms Patel urges her to use her “extensive powers” to deport Mr Sharif, arguing she is “duty bound” to do so. It cites immigration rules that criminals sentenced to four years or more must be refused leave to remain in the UK. A Pakistan court has issued a warrant for Mr Sharif’s arrest, the letter adds.

“Foreign politicians with convictions relating to corruption should not enjoy impunity in Britain. Nor should their unexplained wealth, stashed in luxury London properties, fall out of the reach of law enforcement,” said Daniel Bruce, head of Transparency International UK “The UK government should work constructively with democratic countries such as Pakistan to uphold the rule of law. Action should also be taken to seize and return illicit assets held here in Britain in order to deliver justice for the victims of corruption. Failure to act on cases such as this, earns the UK an unwelcome reputation as a safe haven for dirty money.