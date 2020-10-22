Share:

RAWALPINDI - Cantt police have busted a gang of five swindlers and recovered three cars that they got on rent from showrooms and later sold out at the hands of other citizens on throw away prices, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday.

A special police team, headed by Station House Officer (SHO) SI Raja Aizaz Azim, has arrested the five swindlers and registered a case against them, he added. They have been identified as Muhammad Ali Agha, Nazar Taqi, Shafaat Ali, Umer Farooq and Muhammad Wasim. According to police, a citizen namely Yawar Abbas lodged a complaint with PS Cantt that one of the gang members had hired a car on rent from his showroom and later sold it out to some other citizen through bogus documents. He asked the police to register a case against the accused and to arrest him. Police registered First Information Report (FIR) against the accused and started investigation, he mentioned.

Taking notice of the incident, SSP Potohar Division Syed Ali constituted a special team under supervision of SHO SI Raja Aizaz Azim tasking it to trace out the fraudsters. The police team managed to arrest the five members of gang by using latest technology and obtaining their mobile data, he said.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the services of SSP Syed Ali, SHO SI Raja Aizaz Azim and other team members for netting gang members and recovering three cars.

He said the other facilitators would also be arrested by the police.