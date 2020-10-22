Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said promotion of industrial sector is top priority of the government to expedite economic process, create job opportunities, and generate wealth to strengthen country's economy.

Talking to a delegation of Pakistan's leading exporters in Islamabad today (Thursday), he assured them that every actionable suggestion from exporters and industrialists will be given due consideration so that more and more facilitations be provided to the business community.

The delegation commended government's policy and Prime Minister Imran Khan's steps to enhance exports. It said confidence of the business community has been restored as a result of government's prudent economic policies, which has accelerated the economic process in the country. In this regard, the delegation, especially mentioned increase in exports, and record sale of cement, steel and automobiles.

Members of the delegation presented multiple proposals to the prime minister to increase exports and capitalizing country's potential in this regard.

The delegation comprised representatives from Overseas Investors Chambers of Commerce, Pakistan Business Council, automobile sector, Tanners Association, hosiery, fisheries, garments, pharmaceutical industry, steel, textile, and other industries.