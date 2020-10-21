Share:

ISLAMABAD -The PSX on Wednesday witnessed bullish trend as the KSE 100 index gained 579.34 (1.41 per cent), closing at 41,535.92 points against 40,956.58 points on the last working day. A total 661,276,680 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 492,674,835 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs7.689 billion against Rs7.594 billion previous day. As many as 392 companies’ transacted shares in the stock market, 244 of them recorded gain and 1130 sustained losses whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged.