ISLAMABAD-The husband of a PTI legislator, wanted in judge torture case, surrendered before Secretariat police in a dramatic manner.

The accused namely Chaudhry Khurram, husband of PTI MNA Abida Raja, was later on produced before a court of area magistrate and the judge sent him on 14-day of judicial remand to Adyala Jail.

A senior police officer of Islamabad police, while talking to The Nation, has also confirmed the development.

However, there are unconfirmed reports that Islamabad police had rounded up the accused during a raid at his residence and shifted him to lock up but the matter of arrest of the high profile personality is being kept secret due to government’s pressure.

“Since the Islamabad High Court Chief Justice has taken notice of the matter of serious nature and police were also raiding different places to arrest the accused, Chaudhry Khurram himself surrendered before police,” he said on a request to not mention his name in the story. It may be noted that a brawl occurred between Chaudhry Khurram and former ASJ Malik Jahangir Ahmed Awan on September 13, 2020 in a fit of road rage in Red Zone of federal capital. Chaudhry Khurram along with his cousin had thrashed the Judge mercilessly while judge saved himself by firing gunshots into air. Later, Secretariat police had registered case against Chaudhry Khurram and his cousin on complaint of victim judge. Chaudhry Khurram had initially gone into hiding to avoid arrest.