LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed the progress of development projects and quality of healthcare service delivery in South Punjab in a meeting called at the office of Secretary Health South Punjab in Multan on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by Secretary South Punjab Ajmal Bhatti and other senior officials.

The Minister Health said, “The setting up of a Secretariat in South Punjab marks the fulfillment of the promises of Prime Minister Imran Khan. People of the South Punjab will be given good quality healthcare services in hospitals and I have asked our staff to make all out efforts for services in South Punjab. We are developing state-of-the-art Mother and Child Hospitals. Nishter-2 is a gift from the government to the people of South Punjab. Work on the revamping of hospitals is apace in different hospitals. The previous government neglected South Punjab. Our government will fulfill all promises made with the people as we believe in performance, not slogans.”

Approves Rs 6.14b budget for Nishter Medical University

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid approved the budget of Nishter Medical University (NMU) to the tune of Rs 6.14 billion for the year 2020-21 in the 8th Syndicate meeting of the University in Multan on Wednesday.

Present in the meeting were Vice-Chancellor Nishter Medical University Prof Ahmed Ejaz Masood, Secretary Health South Punjab Ajmal Bhatti, Prof Dr Ghulam Mustafa, Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain MPA, Mohammad Salim Akhtar, MPA Sabeen Gul, industrialist Jalaluddin Rumi, Medical Superintendant Nishter Hospital Dr Shahid Mahmood Bukhari, Vice-Chancellor Agriculture University Multan, Prof Dr Asif Ali Khan and other officials.

The participants prayed for eternal blessings for late Vice-chancellor Nishter Medical University Prof Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha, who passed away due to COVID-19. The Minister approved the decisions taken in the 7th Syndicate meeting.

The meeting approved four-year BS Nursing Course and internship programme in different departments of Nishter Medical University.

Yasmin said, “The PTI government has granted legitimate rights to the people of South Punjab.

We are trying to provide good quality healthcare services to people at their doorstep. The Nishter Medical University team has been asked to start new research courses. Secretary South Punjab Ajmal Bhatti will give final shape to the estimated budgets.”