RAWALPINDI- The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Land Development and Estate Management (LD&EM) Directorate has started to record transfer cases under the directions of Chairman RDA and Director General RDA, informed the spokesman on Wednesday. Director LD&EM Saima Younus said it has been started to avoid any financial loss to the government exchequer. In view of government dues in transfer cases in RDA’s own properties/RIT (old) Schemes, DG RDA has directed that in supersession of previous practice, from now onwards, the statements in transfer cases will be recorded after deposit of all government dues i.e. transfer fee, stamp duty, late construction penalty or any other charges occurred during previous transfer etc.