ISLAMABAD - The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has once again proposed an increase of Rs1.37 per unit, under fuel price adjustment, for the month of September 2020 for Ex-WAPDA Discos.

The petition for tariff increase for September 2020 has been filed by CPPA on behalf of ex-Wapda distribution companies (Discos). The CPPA in its petition said, it had charged consumers a reference fuel tariff of Rs2.8410 per unit in September while the actual fuel cost turned out to be higher. Hence, it should be allowed to charge Rs1.3697 per unit additional cost from consumers next month.

According to the data provided to NEPRA, the energy generation in September 2020 was recorded at 13103.80 GWh. The total cost of energy generated amounted to Rs53.91 billion. The total electricity sold to Discos was 12722.97 GWh for Rs 53.560 billion. The total transmission losses during September were to 2.91 percent.

The hydropower generation contributed the highest share of 37.18 per cent or 4871.96 GWh to the overall power generation during September. Coal based power plants contributed 17.42 percent or 2282.85 GWh. The cost of the coal based electricity was Rs6.0262 per unit. In September 71.70 Gwh expensive electricity from High Speed Diesel was generated at Rs18.7347 per unit. The electricity imported from Iran contributed 0.36 percent or 46.66 Gwh at a cost of Rs10.1504 per unit. Mixed energy contributed 0.09 per cent or 11.90 Gwh at the cost of Rs 6.4751 per unit.

On the CPPA petition for September fuel price adjustment, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) will conduct public hearing on October 29, 2020.