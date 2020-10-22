Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Wednesday condemned the Karachi police incident where the PML-N’s leader Capt (R) Safdar was arrested controversially in a police raid.

The PDM leaders in their media talk also condemned the act of harassing and pressurising the Inspector General of Sindh Police (IG) for booking Capt (R) Safdar and said that time will prove about what happened with IG Sindh police and who did it.

The PDM leaders also claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan had involved Pakistan Army in the case which had made the issue more controversial.

Addressing the media in a joint presser after a short meeting former prime minister and senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the entire nation had watched how the door of Capt Safdar’s room was broken and he was arrested from hotel.

He maintained that what happened in Sindh was nothing but to create a rift between the centre and the provinces; adding that PM was supposed to ask chief minister directly if there was the supremacy of constitution in the country. He maintained that all the institutions including Rangers and intelligence agencies were answerable to the prime minister.

He stated that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) was trying to effectively resolve the matter by probing into the issue after Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called COAS and Chief of Inter Service Intelligence (ISI).

Lashing out at the PM, Khaqan Abbasi said that as a head of the state PM had nothing to do but to push his political opponents against the wall in his vindictive act. He concluded that the PDM was the only platform which will help the people of Pakistan to get rid of the Imran Khan-led govt.

The former PM, Vice President of PDM and senior leader of PPP Raja Parvez Ashraf said on the occasion that the federal government was yet to release any responsible statement on the Karachi Police incident. He maintained that it was Imran Khan’s responsibility to look into the matter but unluckily he is yet to respond and speak on the matter; adding that the silence of PM indicated that what happened in Sindh was done through a pre-planned conspiracy.

He stated that PPP’s Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had very cleverly and with safe hands handled the matter and the COAS while showing his responsibility ordered probe into the matter which helped to diffuse the tensions.

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) senior leader Akram Khan said that the country was passing through a huge economical and political crisis; stating that no such crisis had taken place in the country before in the history of Pakistan.

Talking about Sindh police incident Akram Durrani said that instead of taking IG into confidence, the IG was harassed and pressurised by involving the intelligence agencies in the matter.

Meanwhile, senior leader of JUI-F and former Deputy Chairman Senate Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri said that PM Imran Khan was harassing, victimising and pushing his political opponents against the wall.

He stated that centre wanted to illegally occupy the islands of Sindh and Balochistan but they will never let them to occupy the islands of both the provinces illegally.