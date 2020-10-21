Share:

LAHORE - Sports Board Punjab and Youth Affairs and Sports Department organised a ‘Hygiene Awareness Seminar on Dengue & Corona Prevention’ here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex E-Library on Wednesday. Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa, Deputy Director Chand Perveen, Assistant Director Nasir Malik, District Sports Officer Tanveer Shah and a large number of male and female students attended the seminar. Medical expert Dr Jamshaid Ahmed Cheema and DSO Tanveer Shah threw light on the awareness of dengue and coronavirus pandemic in their respective speeches. DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh said: “Coronavirus is a world-wide epidemic and we need to put up some gigantic efforts to cope with this deadly virus. It is time for every individual of the society to contribute his maximum in and outside his home. We should also keep our surroundings and adjacent areas clean and tidy,” he said.