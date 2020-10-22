Share:

KARACHI - Secretary Health Sindh Kazim Jatoi on Wednesday visited Patel hospital to inquire after the health of explosion victims here. He on the occasion reviewed the arrangements for victims of the explosion took place in a building of Gulishan-e-Iqbal area of the metropolis. He directed the hospital administration and doctors for the provision of every possible medical treatment to the victims. He said that all the expenses of the treatment being provided to the injured persons would be born by the Sindh govt.