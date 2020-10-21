Share:

ISLAMABAD-Shahid Afridi recently took social media by storm by putting his best foot forward. From exuding inimitable class in well-tailored suits to effortlessly pulling off some casual looks, the impeccably dressed cricket megastar left fans curious about his upcoming venture lalajaan.com. The internet is abuzz with rumors that Shahid Afridi is stepping into the world of fashion with his clothing brand while others believe that he is finally going to make his movie debut. Some of his fans also think that it might be an extension of his charity organization. With all of these speculations making rounds of the internet, we cannot wait to see his Greatest Sixer.