Share:

Federal Minister for Information Shibli Faraz Thursday termed claim by Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah regarding the overthrow of the provincial government as plain lies and said that all the drama is being staged to hide PPP’s incompetence.

Addressing to media persons along with Shahzad Akbar, Shibli Faraz said that opposition wants to stop progress of Pakistan. They want chaos and uncertainty in the country, he added.

Shibili Faraz further said that opposition destroyed institutions of country but now government is appointing competent people to relevant institutions to improve their performance. He also urged opposition to not ‘twist’ statements and facts.

The federal minister acknowledged that inflation is rising in the country but said that construction sector is reviving and record sales of motorcycles were recorded.

Shahzad Akbar, while talking to media persons said that Muhammad Zubair is a habitual liar. Karachi police arrested captain (retd) Safdar and later tweeted from its account that the arrest was according to the law and everyone knows who gives orders to Sindh police, he added.