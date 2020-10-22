Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday met top police officers and assured them full support of his government following a controversy over the arrest of PML-N leader Muhammad Safdar in Karachi the other day.

The Chief Minister took the police hierarchy into confidence a day after many officers sent leave applications to the CM Secretariat in protest over alleged mistreatment and humiliation. Reportedly, Sindh Police Inspector General Mushtaq Mehar was ridiculed and mishandled on the issue of filing of FIR against PML-N leader retired Captain Safdar, who chanted slogans inside the Quaid’s mausoleum before a political rally on October 18.

CM Murad Ali Shah urged the police force, headed by Inspector General of Police (IG), to continue performing their duties with same spirit and leave the rest on him. IGP Mushtaq Maher, all Additional- IGs and DIGs were present in the meeting.

The chief minister, at the outset of the meeting, appreciated the services rendered by the Sindh police in restoration of law and order in the province, particularly in the city. “You have laid down your lives in the line of your duty to restore peace in the city,” he told the policemen and said “it is the police which have worked out heinous crime cases professionally and brought the terrorists to book,” he said.

Murad Ali Shah further said that the police working in Sindh was thoroughly professional and had thwarted terrorist attacks on Karachi Stock Exchange, Chinese Consulate and various others. The provincial government has always strengthened the police by upgrading its training centres, providing them with the latest equipment, arms and ammunition and important gadgets, the CM said and added the police have also demonstrated their professional skill and bravery in the field.

Shah said that he has always given full space to the police to work freely and impartially. “I don’t believe in interfering in the police matters that is why you [police] have shown good performance, integrity and devotion,” he told the top officials.

Murad Ali Shah said that some recent happenings created unrest and resentment in the police ranks. “Don’t worry, I am, as a head of the provincial government, with you and would never let you be demoralised at any stage,” he vowed and added that he adopted the policy of non-interference in the police matters and would never allow it to be violated.

The chief minister urged the Inspector General of Police and other senior police officers to inculcate and rejuvenate the same spirit and morale in the lower ranks of the police so that they would continue their professional services with same dedication. The police officers present in the meeting thanked the chief minister for his support, encouragement and guidance.