Kunduz - At least 25 Afghan security force personnel were killed in an ambush blamed on the Taliban in the northeast of the country, officials said Wednesday. “Fighting is still continuing and the Taliban have also suffered heavy casualties,” Jawad Hejri, a spokesman for the governor of Takhar province told AFP. Takhar provincial health director Abdul Qayoum confirmed the incident but said 34 security personnel had been killed -- including the deputy police chief of the province. “These security forces were on their way for an operation in the district when they were attacked by the Taliban,” said Hejri.