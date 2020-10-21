Share:

BANGKOK - The Thai army on Wednesday dismissed rumors of a coup attempt as some infantry carrier vehicles were spotted on the eastern outskirts of the capital Bangkok. Deputy army spokeswoman Col. Sirichan Ngathong categorically denied that a batch of 14 Stryker infantry carrier vehicles, which were seen transported on a motorway from the Laem Chabang port in the Chonburi province, was part of a coup attempt as rumored on social media. Her remarks came against the backdrop that massive protests were staged on Bangkok’s streets.

