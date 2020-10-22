Share:

KARACHI - Thar is destined to play an important role in the national economy with a positive impact on the lives of its inhabitants, said Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail while talking to senior journalist and researcher, Said Khawar. Khawar wrote a book, “The Desert of Thirst and Poverty,” discussing in detail the history of Thar, life of its people along with their traditions and culture, Sindh Governor said initiative taken to make adequate use of the desert’s resources was destined to be a turning point for the people of Thar. “Power generated through Thar coal is not only going to bring about a economic revolution in the country but also help raise the living standards of the masses,” he said.