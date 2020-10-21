Share:

LAHORE-Saim Ayub’s 121 helped his side to a close win against Central Punjab, taking his side to five consecutive wins in the tournament. Ismail Khan took six wickets to spearhead Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19’s to 85-run win over Balochistan in the National U19 One-Day Tournament. In the third game of the day, Southern Punjab beat Northern by three wickets.

In a thrilling contest, Sindh overcame Central Punjab by a margin of one wicket. After being put into bat, Central Punjab scored 262 for seven in 50 overs. Mohammad Huraira scored 109 off 118 balls, which included 12 fours and a six. Malik Abdul Rafay chipped in with an unbeaten 65-ball 60, hitting six fours and a six. Zeeshan Zamir grabbed four wickets for 50 runs in 10 overs.

Sindh opening batsmen Mubashir Nawaz and Saim provided a solid start to the run-chase. The duo contributed 81 runs for the opening wicket. Mubashir scored a quickfire 34-ball 37, hitting two sixes and three fours. Next batsman Hassan Jafri (43 off 57 balls, five fours) stitched a 119-run partnership for the second wicket with Saim, who struck as many as 15 fours and two sixes in his 121 off 111 balls.

For his match-winning knock, Saim bagged his third player of the match award of the tournament. After the departure of both batsmen, Sindh lost its way in the run-chase before Aaliyan Mehmood (6 not out, 23 balls) and Haider Razzaq (2 not out off 2 balls) took the side over the line with an unbeaten seven-run partnership for the 10th wicket. For Central Punjab, Ali Asfand took five wickets for 50 runs.

SCORES IN BRIEF

SINDH U19 263-9, 45.5 overs (Saim Ayub 121, Hassan Jafri 43, Mubashir Nawaz 37; Ali Asfand 5-50, Arham Nawab 2-44) beat CENTRAL PUNJAB U19 262-7, 50 overs (Mohammad Huraira 109, Malik Abdul Rafay 60 not out, Hasnat Abbas 35; Zeeshan Zameer 4-50) by one wicket.

KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA U19 153 all out, 41.5 overs (Haseeb Khan 40, Haris Khan 37; Aurangzaib 3-20, Mohammad Ibrahim Snr 3-24, Khalid Khan 3-35) beat BALOCHISTAN U19 68 all out, 23.3 overs (Yasir Khan 15; Ismail Khan 6-9, Ahmed Khan 2-14, Izhar Ahmed 2-20) by 85 runs.

SOUTHERN PUNJAB U19 129-7, 38.3 overs (Uzair Mumtaz 42, Aun Shehzad 25, Mubashar Ali 24; Mehran Mumtaz 3-20, Mubasir Khan 2-36) beat NORTHERN U19 123 all out, 32.1 overs (Hassan Abid Kiyani 27; Faisal Akram 5-29, Mohammad Majid 3-34, Awais Abbas 2-26) by 3 wickets.