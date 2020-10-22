Share:

ISLAMABAD - The senior lawmakers from treasury benches with speaker National Assembly may hold a meeting with parliamentary leaders’ of opposition parties to keep the atmosphere in the lower house cordial. The members from government benches would try to approach opposition members to avoid rumpus during the proceedings of the National Assembly, background discussions with senior lawmakers left this impression. The opposition members in the current national assembly session are creating rumpus in the house. The opposition in its protest has continuously been trying to disrupt the proceedings of the national assembly with different tactics. Sources said that the government wanted to smoothly dispose of pending legislative business in the National Assembly. However, the opposition has made up its mind to give tough time to the government in the parliamentary proceedings.