Share:

KARACHI - Two officers of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Wednesday have been stopped from travelling back to Pakistan from a flight of a foreign airline from the United States (US).

The CAA officers including inspectors of flight standard Masood Elahi and Shahzad Anwar have reportedly reached the Texas airport without undergoing coronavirus screening tests which led the foreign airline administration’s refusal to issue boarding cards to them.

Both passengers were willing to travel to Dallas to Karachi and Lahore en route Doha through the flight. The spokesperson of the aviation authority told media that both officers had undergone coronavirus tests, however, boarding cards were not issued by Qatar Airways’ administration due to conduction of their tests other than the required laboratory.

Later, the CAA officers underwent COVID-19 screening tests from the prescribed laboratory.

The action is followed by the imposition of Rs100,000 fine by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) against Qatar Airways over non-compliance of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) against novel coronavirus.