LAHORE-Zimbabwe all-rounder Elton Chigumbura has vowed that his team will try to win every single game they will play against hosts Pakistan during the ODI and T20I series, which will roll into action from October 30.

Talking to the reporters during a virtual press conference here on Wednesday, Chigumbura said that Zimbabwe will step in every match of tour to win for direct qualification in World Cup. “We will try to win every game in Pakistan. Every single game in the ODI series especially is of utmost importance and we are aware about the fact that in order to qualify for the next ICC 50-over World Cup, we have to secure positive results.

Speaking about his own form, the 34-year-old revealed that he feels he can regain his lost touch after recovering completely from multiple injuries. “It is good to be back in Pakistan. I have lost a bit of form after the last Pakistan tour, largely because of injuries. I am fully fit now. I got an Achilles injury last year. When I was about to just start playing again, then the Covid-19 pandemic happened. So hopefully, I can once again contribute like I used to.”

The Zimbabwe all-rounder said he was a bit afraid when he toured Pakistan five years ago but it is very normal situation now. “Obviously it’s good to be back in Pakistan. The first time we came here five years ago, everyone was a bit scared. But I think the way they hosted us last time, we are confident that we are in safe hands and so far everyone is comfortable. And after having our first training session today, we are looking forward to the matches.”

Former Indian cricketer Lalchand Rajput pulled out of the tour of Pakistan after the Indian High Commission in Zimbabwe wrote to Zimbabwe Cricket requesting he be exempted from touring Pakistan. As a result, bowling coach Douglas Hondo took over full coaching duties for the tour, and Chigumbura said the side would be in regular touch with Rajput online.

About the head coach Lalchand Rajput’s absence, Chigumbura said that it won’t make any difference. “Nothing’s going to change. The coaches that were under him are the ones that are leading the team, so all the values of the team are still the same. We’re having a meeting over a conference call and I’m sure he’ll be part of the strategy. So it’s just a matter of us as players to carry on and make sure that we implement what he always emphasised to us.”