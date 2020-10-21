Share:

ISLAMABAD-Disney Plus is bringing back the beloved Willow, played by Warwick Davis, for a new sequel TV series. The show is reportedly set several years after the events of the original 1988 movie, directed by Ron Howard and based on a story by Star Wars creator George Lucas. Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) has come aboard to direct the pilot episode, written by Jonathan Kasdan (Solo: A Star Wars Story). Production is expected to take place next year in Wales, returning to the same locations where most of the original 1988 movie was filmed. The story will introduce, ‘all-new characters to the enchanted realm of fairy queens and two-headed Eborsisk monsters,’ though no specific story details were given.