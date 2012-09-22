

MIRPUR (AJK) - AJK Prime Minister Ch Abdul Majeed here Friday called upon the Muslim ummah to immediately summon a joint emergency meeting of all the Islamic countries to condemn the blasphemous anti-Islam film and its aftermath.

Addressing hurriedly-called news conference at the Prime Minister's House here, the AJK PM said that since the blasphemous movie had hurt the Islamic world, it was enjoined upon all the Muslim countries to move for holding their joint emergency session as early as possible over the situation.

Earlier, he led a rally which was staged to observe 'Youm-e-Ishq-e-Rasool (PBUH) in AJK besides the nation-wide observance of the day across Pakistan.

Ch Majeed continued that it was pride for the entire Pakistani nation which stood united for observing 'Youm-e-Ishq-e-Rasool (PBUH)' to express deep-rooted reverence for the holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and strongly condemn blasphemous anti-Islam film.

He said that besides Pakistani nation, the people of AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan as well as the Kashmiri expatriates abroad, observed 'Youm-e-Ishq-e-Rasool (PBUH) with great enthusiasm and devotion to convey message to the entire world to stop playing with the religious sentiments of the Muslim if the international community intended to durable peace on the planet earth.

Ch Majeed declared that the situation had gone beyond the tolerance for the Muslims after the recent repeated sacrilegious acts by the anti-Islam elements and perpetrators could not be pardoned.

Through the sacrilegious act of producing the film with the aim to desecrate Islam, the perpetrators have tried to fuel the sentiments of the Muslims across the world through a pre-planned conspiracy," he pointed out.

"The heinous act of anti-Islam film is not only an abortive attempt to hurt Muslims feelings but also to sabotage the global peace, which was already endangered due to such repeated acts of the anti-Islami forces", he observed.

Ch Majeed declared that it was the firm belief of a Muslim that salvation here and hereafter lied in the total implementation of Islamic teachings in individual and collective lives.

Paying glorious tributes to holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), the AJK PM said that 'Hazoor-e-Akram (PBUH) is a great blessing for the Universe as being Rehmat-ul-il-Aalmeen'

He said that the solution of the problems of the Muslim ummah lied in complete unity and integrity and the strict observance of the sayings of the holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and the teachings of Islam which provides as the complete code of life for a Muslim.

He declared that the life of the holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is complete source of inspiration and beacon of light for the entire humanity, especially for the Muslims.