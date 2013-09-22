FAISALABAD/HAIFZABAD/TOBA TEK SINGH/

SARGODHA/ ATTOCK

Ten persons including three youth were killed in different mishaps occurred in various areas over the past 24 hours.

According to details, in Faisalabad two persons were killed and two others injured when a car skidded off road here on Saturday. According to police, a recklessly driven speeding car with four people on board over turned on Samundari Road.

Resultantly two persons were killed on the spot while two others sustained injuries. The police and rescue personnel reached the scene and shifted the bodies and injured to hospital. In HAFIZABAD, two youth drowned at two different places on Saturday.

According to police source, a Class 10 student Zohaib S/o Ejaz Hussain, a resident of Pindi Bhattian, along with his friends went to River Chenab for swimming.

Meanwhile, Zohaib Hassan drowned while bathing in the river. His dead body has not yet been recovered. The Rescue-1122 divers are making strenuous efforts to locate the body.

Whereas 18-year-old Ata Ullah s/o Nazir Ahmad, a Class 9 student, a resident of Wingay village drowned in Kot Nakka Branch Canal near Qila Ram Kour. His dead body was, however, recovered by the joint efforts of the villagers.

Similarly in SARGODHA, a speeding car struck a motorbike in the congested Chowk Satellite Town area on Saturday. Resultantly the motorcyclist a student namely Iftkhar sustained critical wounds and succumbed to injuries on the spot.

In another incident, a recklessly driven car hit a motorbike on Bhalwal-Sargodha Road near Mitha Lak village, killing the motorbike rider identified as Noman on the spot while Nawaz who sitting pillion sustained injuries and was shifted to hospital.

Whereas in TOBA TEK SINGH, a policeman allegedly shot dead a shopkeeper in Gojra over some dispute and injured a milkman who was present at the shop on the occasion.

As per detail, Constable Anwar came to the shop of one Talib in New Plot area of Gojra and attempted to take him away with him but he refused. After exchange of harsh words the Cop fired gunshot at Talib, killing him instantly while a milkman namely Nawaz was also injured in the incident.

In another incident two friends died in a road accident here the other night. Both Amer and Ijaz, residents of Chak 346/GB were returning home from Toba on a motorcycle when they reached near Chak 347/GB on Khikha Road a speeding tractor-trolley hit the bike. As a result both died on the spot. The Chuttiana Police have registered a case against tractor driver who fled away from the scene.

Meanwhile, in ATTOCK a private security guard and residents of Darus Salam Colony foiled a dacoity attempt by killing the culprit.

According to the police, three dacoits later identified as Rashid, Anwar Shahzad and Shakil Ahmad were planning a dacoity when were spotted by the security guard who also resides in the colony.

Soon they all tried to overpower the guard but in the meantime his gun went off accidentally due to which one of the dacoit sustained gunshot wounds. Rashid, a resident of Karachi was rushed to DHQ Hospital where he died. His accomplice Anwar Shahzad r/o Faisalabad was handed over to the Attock City police while Shakil managed to escape from the scene. The police have registered a case.