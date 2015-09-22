LAHORE

The PIAF-Founders Alliance Monday made clean sweep by winning all the 8 seats of LCCI Corporate Class for year 2015-16.

The PIAF-Founders Alliance candidates Almas Haider got 779, Amjad Ali Jawa 788, Mian Rehman Aziz Chan 756, Tanvir Ahmed 781, Sheikh Muhammad Ibrahim 755, Muhammad Adnan Khalid Butt 749, Mian Abdul Razzaq 728, Shahzad Ayub 703 votes while the Progressive & Lahore Business Front Alliance candidates Khalid Usman got 344, Tahir Malik 306, Muhammad Irshad Chaudhry 319, Chaudhary Ali Akbar 299, Muhammad Mansoor Dilawar 337, Muhammad Nawaz 278, Naeem Anwar 289 and Tariq Siddiq got 261 votes.

Mian Muzaffar Ali, Shahzad Azam Khan and Haroon Shafiq Chaudhry were the Elections Commissioners.

In the second phase, polling for 7 seat of Associate Class will be held on September 22 (today) and 7800 voters will use their right of vote.

The final results will be announced on September 30 in scheduled Annual General Meeting.

The PIAF Chairman Irfan Iqbal Shiekh said that the last 13 years history of chamber reflected that all candidates of Founder - PIAF Alliance had been sweeping all seats with majority and held key posts of President, Senior Vice President and Vice President.

The LCCI, since its inception in 1923 and after creation of separate motherland, had produced prominent national political figures namely Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, former Federal Minister Tariq Hamid and Mian Misbah Ur Rehman former Chairman SNGPL and Gymkhana Club.

Chairman United Business Group, the largest alliance of chambers in the country, Iftikhar Ali Malik said dedicated candidates with integrity, especially educated youth, have been fielded in the chamber election with consensus in a democratic manner.

He said that UBG had already swept chamber elections in Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtun Khawan provinces with overwhelming majority and this group is enjoying more than 85 per majority in Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

He said that UBG panel won chamber elections on all seats unopposed in Islamabad, Rawalpidi, Gujrat, Gunjranwala, Siaklot, Sargodha, Chakwal, Okara, Sahiwal, Vehari, Multan, DG Khan, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Quetta, Haripur, Chaman and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The election results in other chambers are in process of finalisation.

He thanked the all members of the chambers for reposing their confidence in the top leadership of UBG which selflessly serving the traders and business community in the country.

He said that business community will continue to play its role for the revival of economic activities in the country but to achieve the desired progress and prosperity, the government would have to remove bureaucratic hurdles in the way of trade and industry.

The Alliance leader said that the with the cooperation of its members the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry had successfully achieved its targets and continue its struggle for the early solution of issues being faced by the business community.

He said that as a result of wise policy decisions and neat and clean leadership, the PIAF-Founders will also sweep the Associate class election of LCCI being held on Tuesday (today).