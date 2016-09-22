LAHORE - PPP celebrated 28th birthday of its leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari with party men spending the day with orphan children and distributing gifts among them.

The PPP chief had directed party men to celebrate the day with simplicity instead of organizing traditional cake cutting ceremonies. He had also instructed leaders and party workers to share the happiness of his birthday with the have-nots. Party men followed the instructions of their leader and spent time at places like Edhi homes, SOS village and participated in welfare work all across the country.

In Lahore, party office bearers went to homes of orphan children and distributed gifts and meal among them.

PPP Lahore leaders, Samina Khalid Ghurki, Barrister Amir Hassan and others visited Darul Shafqat (orphan home) at Yateem Khana to celebrate the day with children there. They were offered lunch besides toys and books as directed by the party chairman. Dua (prayer) was also held for good health, long life and success of Bilawal Bhutto.

Speaking on the occasion, Barrister Amir Hasan said that PPP was the voice of deprived sections of society and continue struggle for their rights.

Accompanied by party workers, former Information Secretary PPP Lahore, Faisal Mir celebrated the day at SOS village in Lahore. Gifts and sweets were distributed amongst the children who were exclaimed to get the gifts of their own choices. Most of the girls picked dolls and bears whereas boys went for cars and helicopters. Sweets were also distributed amongst them.

Children sang "Happy Birthday Bilawal" with great enthusiasm and thanked the PPP chairman for indirectly sharing his birthday with them.

Similar functions were also organized by other party men including former Lahore President Aslam Gill.