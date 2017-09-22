LAHORE - International Day of Peace was observed in the city like elsewhere in the world on Thursday.

The UN General Assembly has declared September 21 as a day devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace, both within and among nations and people. The theme for 2017 was “Together for Peace: Respect, Safety and Dignity for All”.

To commemorate the day, the World Council of Religions organised a seminar in Lahore where scholars, religious figures and intellectuals of Muslim, Hindu, Christian and Sikh faiths were also present. Allama Tahir Ashrafi, Maulana Mohammad Elias Ghuman, Allama Abdul Khabir Azad, Maulana Abdul Wahab Ropri, Political Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister Rana Arshad, Mian Marghoob Ahmed and Hafeezullah Niazi also spoke on the occasion. The speakers emphasised that “we have to cooperate with each other for sustainable peace in Pakistan and to promote patriotism in our country instead of thinking as a Muslim, Christian, Sikh or Hindu”.

Speaking on the occasion, Allama Peer Shafaat Rasool said he had studied Buddhism and Buddha preached peace. He said the extremist mindset behind the genocide of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar did not belong to Buddhism. “Rohingya Muslims are being slaughtered in the Rakhine province and hundreds of thousands of people have fled to the neighbouring country. True followers of Buddha cannot commit this evil act and those who are involved in the genocide are terrorists; they do not belong to Buddhism because religions preach peace not hatred,” Shafaat Rasool said.

Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Khalil Tahir Sandhu said in his speech that respect for humanity was the basis of every religion. “We should work together to eliminate religious extremism from Pakistan,” he said, adding that the World Council of Religions brought all parties to a platform to resolve the issues facing Pakistan peacefully. He said that Peace Day was being celebrated across the globe today. “We all should give a joint message to the entire nation and the United Nations that they should pay attention to people of Burma. They should take notice of the ongoing atrocities in Myanmar and find a durable solution to the problem,” he said. He said that verbal condemnation of injustices would not work; everyone would have to play their role for peace. At the end of the seminar, all participants agreed on a joint resolution for peace and security in Pakistan. Selected people were awarded Peace Prizes.

Allama Tahir Ashrafi said there was a dire need for peace and religious harmony in Pakistan. “Terrorists have no religion and Pakistan, as a country and as a nation, gives more rights to its minorities than neighbouring India. In India alone 200 churches were burnt last year.”

A painting exhibition was also organised by the National Commission for Inter-Religious Dialogue and Ecumenism.

Separately, Bargad organised 11 Social Action Plans from September 20 to 21 to commemorate the peace day in a meaningful and effective manner. The participants observed a moment of silence before conclusion of the programme. The participants passed a resolution to be active in their communities to maintain peace and not let cultural, religious or sectarian differences become a source of unrest or violence in their communities.