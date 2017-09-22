KAMALIA - Kamalia Municipality Chief Officer Rao Shafiqur Rehman along with PSO Bahadur Ali surveyed various scrap yards across the city in connection with dengue inspection campaign here the other day. On the occasion, Rao Shafiq informed the scrap yard owners that scrap and the used bottles, lying open under the sky, are breeding places for dengue larvae. He asked them to cover these items and otherwise, they will face the music for this negligence.

GIRL ABDUCTED

A girl of village 706/GB was abducted by three suspects here the other day.

Muhammad Ali told the Saddr Police that his sister was on her way back home when suspect Azhar along with two armed men bundled her into a car and fled. The police registered a case against the accused and launched investigation.

WOMAN KILLED BY RIVALS

A woman was killed in firing by rivals here the other day. Allah Ditta of 715 G/B opened fire on his rivals over some longstanding dispute. Meega Bibi, wife of Zahoor Hussain, sustained critical injuries and was rushed to THQ Hospital where she succumbed to her wounds. The suspected murderer managed to escape the scene. Saddr Police registered a case against the accused and launched investigation.