ISLAMABAD - Special squads of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) removed 1,408 pressure horns from vehicles in Islamabad during the ongoing year and imposed heavy fines on their drivers, according to the officials of ITP. The action was taken by the teams especially constituted to check noise pollution. According to the ITP spokesman, Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rashid had constituted special squads as part of the campaign to make the capital noise-free. During the ongoing year, 1,408 pressure horns were removed from vehicles by the police teams and fine tickets were issued to their drivers. He said ITP has accelerated action against those using pressure horns because noise pollution affects the nerves and is injurious to human health. Strict action would be taken against those installing pressure horns, he warned. Special squads of ITP have been directed to conduct regular checking and fine vehicles involved in creating noise pollution or other environmental pollution in the city.

The purpose of this practice is to end noise pollution in the city, the SSP maintained. He said the citizens may lodge their complaint at 1915 or 051-9261192-93 in case they observe any vehicle using pressure horns and irritating them.