Toba Tek Singh - A district food authority team raided a fake tea packing factory in Noor Park locality here on Saturday and recovered hundreds of kilogrammes of tea which was being packed in the packets of multi national brands. The team took into custody 140kg tea packed in Supreme brand, 60 kg in Lipton and 40kg loose as well as a packing machine.

TWO DEAD IN ACCIDENT

Two motorcyclists were crushed to death by a tractor-trolley loaded with fodder at Gojra on Friday. Police said a biker Faryad Maseeh, 35, of Chak 304 JB, his wife and his minor son were on way on Jhang Road from village to Gojra. When they reached outside their village their bike collided head on with another bike of deceased Muhammad Shoaib of Sharifpura locality of Gojra who was along with a woman on the bike. Both the bikers fell on the road and the tractor-trolley ran over them as a result both died instantly while both women and child were injured and were admitted in Gojra Tehsel Headquarters Hospitals. Tractor-trolley driver tried to run away however police followed and arrested him. He was identified as Abdul Ghafoor of Chak 99 JB.

PFSA report confirms Salahuddin was tortured

RAHIM YAR KHAN - A forensic report about the death of Salahuddin Ayubi, an accused of ATM theft, has prepared by Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) and submitted to City A division police, Medical Superintendent Dr Ghulam Rabbani said. Initially according to some doctors the report says that different skin pieces of deceased show violence on the body before the post-mortem. Many samples of skin also define that anti mortem hemrage before the death of Ayubi. The deceased was also suffered with lungs complications and hepatitis. Another health department official said that histopathology of the deceased’s injuries showed that violence was done before the death. The blood clots were found on the injured body parts. There were also signs of violence on upper side of right arm and left belly. The deceased was tortured physically before the death, the report concluded.