Share:

BUREWALA - A speedy bus crushed to two brothers to death near Chak No 417/EB Chichawatni Road on Thursday. Akram and Ashraf, sons of Taj Din, were going on their motorcycle when speedy bus crushed their motorcycle under its wheel and both were dead on the spot. Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Burewala. The local have started investigation. Wild Life Department Raided at Taunsa Barrage to prevent illegal rare bird hunting. According to the reports illegal rare bird hunting was underway on vast scale at both the sides of the stream pond area of the river Indus and influentials of the area are involved .D.d khurshed qaiserani and Mohammad Hussain Gashkori Wildlife officer and his team raided and recovered rare birds in large quantity.