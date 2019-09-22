Share:

At least 26 people were killed when a passenger bus rammed into a mountain in Babusar Pass on Sunday.

According to police officials, the passenger bus was traveling from Skardu to Rawalpindi when it crashed into a mountain while making turns killing dozens and injuring several passengers on board.

Police said at least 26 people including women and children were killed in the accident and at least 15 injured. The deceased and injured have been shifted to a hospital.

Police further said rescuers had difficulty in reaching the difficult-to-access area.